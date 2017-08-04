A leading European Investment Bank seeks to hire a senior Quant Developer to join its London operation. Focusing on fixed income asset classes including with FX, credit and rates.



You'll be working in the Quantitative Analytics team in London. Your role is to build the models and infrastructure that risk manages the bank's trading names. You help the Trading, Structuring and Sales business partners by providing cutting-edge analytics and state of the art systems.



The successful candidate will demonstrate the following attributes:



- Previous experience working as a quant developer/ software engineer in a fixed income banking environment

- MSc/PhD qualification in a relevant IT/ technology/mathematics field

- Coding languages across C , C#, Java, Python

- Understanding of derivatives pricing and library building

- Collaborative nature able to support multiple business lines simultaneously



This is an exciting position for a qualified software developer or quant analytics expert to join a profitable and full scale investment bank that is not experiencing bad press.



This is an active position and interviews are happening at short notice. Apply directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com.





