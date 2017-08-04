The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Web Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $80 - $95 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 04th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Web Developer - Chicago

My client is a trading firm based in Chicago through continued expansion they are looking for a web developer to join their growing team.

Skills Preferred

  • Proficient in Node.JS and C#
  • 3-6 years of experience
  • Interested in finance
  • Local to Chicago (not able to sponsor or transfer visa)

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.

