Quantitative Futures Trader

Our client, a leading proprietary trading firm, is looking to add experienced traders to their team. The firm is seeking individuals interested in leveraging and optimizing their personal strategies through the use of the firm's existing infrastructure & technology. Their HQ is located in downtown Chicago, the individual will ideally sit in the Chicago office.

Qualifications

  • Ownership of strategy IP.
  • Successful track record, not just backtest data
  • Sharpe ratio >/= 1.5
  • Ability to trade Futures, Equities, Fixed Income or Options

Information to include with resume if interested

  • Exchanges traded
  • Capital requirement
  • Sharpe ratio
  • PnL history
  • Amount of time the strategy has been live
  • Amount of time needed to fully automate the strategy

