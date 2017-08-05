The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Linux System Engineer

Location United States,

Remuneration $100 - $130 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 05th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Linux System Engineer - Chicago

My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago looking to add a Linux Systems Engineer to support, design, deploy and maintain their high-performance platform.

Skills Preferred

  • Experience in automation of daily software and hardware related issues
  • Advanced experience with a variety of Linux distribution
  • Serving as a liaison between the Unix Services and Software Engineering teams
  • Automating repetitive system administration tasks

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.

