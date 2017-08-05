Linux System Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $100 - $130 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 05th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Hannah Rodriguez (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Linux System Engineer - Chicago
My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago looking to add a Linux Systems Engineer to support, design, deploy and maintain their high-performance platform.
Skills Preferred
- Experience in automation of daily software and hardware related issues
- Advanced experience with a variety of Linux distribution
- Serving as a liaison between the Unix Services and Software Engineering teams
- Automating repetitive system administration tasks
This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.