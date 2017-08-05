Linux System Engineer - Chicago



My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago looking to add a Linux Systems Engineer to support, design, deploy and maintain their high-performance platform.



Skills Preferred



Experience in automation of daily software and hardware related issues

Advanced experience with a variety of Linux distribution

Serving as a liaison between the Unix Services and Software Engineering teams

Automating repetitive system administration tasks

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.