Senior Network Engineer - Chicago



My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago through continued expansion they are looking for a lead/manager/senior network engineer. This position with have both direct and indirect reports here in Chicago as well as overseas.



Skills Preferred

Experience working with Juniper/Arista/Cisco

Knowledge of Exchange network topologies

Expertise in multicast routing and low latency

Experience in maintaining internet security and VPN connections

Python is a plus

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.