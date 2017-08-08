Java/Polyglot Software Developer
My client is a leading principal trading bank headquartered in
downtown with a global presence. They are starting a new team
internally and looking for talented Sr. Java developers who are
also programming language polyglots.
Qualifications:
- Can code cleanly
- Deep primary JAVA experience with development from scratch
- Working Knowledge of additional languages (C, C , Python C# etc.)
- Experience with TDD
- Experience with automated testing
- Trading firm or hedge fund experience is a plus
- functional programming and/or pairing experience.
Description:
This new team will be working with a variety of new and cutting edge technologies to help develop, support and maintain trading applications. The client is looking for those who can operate across multiple domains and have the creativity to solve complex unconventional problems.