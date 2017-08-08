The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Sr. Java Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration £100000 - £200000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 08th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Edward Kosta (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

My client is one of the leading investment banks in the world, and they are looking to hire Sr. Java developers for their offices in downtown Chicago. My client is starting a new team that is somewhat of an internal start up - being a small, tightly-knit community of developers taking on challenging development tasks to support the bank's trading applications.

Qualifications:

- 5 years Java experience
- Java greenfield development experience
- RESTful Architecture familiarity
- LINUX familiarity
- Exposure to Adobe Experience Manager
- Full stack experience
- Financial industry experience a plus

Description:

Candidates will help support and develop banking trade applications in unconventional ways with a rapidly expanding team and the possibility to mentor other developers in the future.

