My client is one of the leading investment banks in the world, and they are looking to hire Sr. Java developers for their offices in downtown Chicago. My client is starting a new team that is somewhat of an internal start up - being a small, tightly-knit community of developers taking on challenging development tasks to support the bank's trading applications.



Qualifications:



- 5 years Java experience

- Java greenfield development experience

- RESTful Architecture familiarity

- LINUX familiarity

- Exposure to Adobe Experience Manager

- Full stack experience

- Financial industry experience a plus



Description:



Candidates will help support and develop banking trade applications in unconventional ways with a rapidly expanding team and the possibility to mentor other developers in the future.