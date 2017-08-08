Sr. Java Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration £100000 - £200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 08th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Edward Kosta (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
My client is one of the leading investment banks in the world,
and they are looking to hire Sr. Java developers for their
offices in downtown Chicago. My client is starting a new team
that is somewhat of an internal start up - being a small,
tightly-knit community of developers taking on challenging
development tasks to support the bank's trading applications.
Qualifications:
- 5 years Java experience
- Java greenfield development experience
- RESTful Architecture familiarity
- LINUX familiarity
- Exposure to Adobe Experience Manager
- Full stack experience
- Financial industry experience a plus
Description:
Candidates will help support and develop banking trade applications in unconventional ways with a rapidly expanding team and the possibility to mentor other developers in the future.