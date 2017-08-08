Senior Manager Information Security
Location United States,
Remuneration $130000 - $160000 per annum, Benefits: +BONUS +BENEFITS
Employment type perm
Updated 08th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Victoria Hurley (Bos)
Phone (617) 322-0144
Email click here
Senior Manager, Information Security - Global Industry Leader!
-Greater Boston
• $130,000 - $160,000 base Bonus Benefits!
• Work on a global, Greenfield initiative!
• All cutting edge technologies!
This Global, technology industry leader is looking for a hands-on Senior Information Security Manager, with a true passion for the latest technology and exceptional management skills to lead their security operations team.
The role involves:
• Managing a team of 2-3 people
• Lead security operations including application security and risk management
• Maintain security roadmap
• Manage security tools
• Hands-On Management
Skills needed:
• 7 years Security Experience
• Bachelor's Degree
• Extensive Management Experience
• Strong Communication Skills
• A true passion for technology
This company is truly a pioneer when it comes to implementing and continuously updating the latest technologies in the tech industry; this opportunity offers you autonomy, a flat management structure, and a guaranteed career path!
Please send me your latest resume for review and I will call you with more details information regarding the opportunity & the company.