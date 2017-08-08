Senior Manager, Information Security - Global Industry Leader! -Greater Boston



• $130,000 - $160,000 base Bonus Benefits!

• Work on a global, Greenfield initiative!

• All cutting edge technologies!



This Global, technology industry leader is looking for a hands-on Senior Information Security Manager, with a true passion for the latest technology and exceptional management skills to lead their security operations team.



The role involves:



• Managing a team of 2-3 people

• Lead security operations including application security and risk management

• Maintain security roadmap

• Manage security tools

• Hands-On Management



Skills needed:



• 7 years Security Experience

• Bachelor's Degree

• Extensive Management Experience

• Strong Communication Skills

• A true passion for technology



This company is truly a pioneer when it comes to implementing and continuously updating the latest technologies in the tech industry; this opportunity offers you autonomy, a flat management structure, and a guaranteed career path!



Please send me your latest resume for review and I will call you with more details information regarding the opportunity & the company.