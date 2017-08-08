My client is a large global investment bank that is seeking a qualified ISDA Negotiator to join their Transaction Management team in New York City. This investment bank is one of the market leaders for derivative trading and is continuing to thrive and grow in the industry.



In this role as the ISDA Negotiator, you will work on documentation and projects related to regulatory matters, including with respect to margin rules and also work on any other special projects related to the transactions management group as required. The ISDA Negotiator will be responsible for providing support with respect to legal documentation and regulatory tasks that are related to our derivatives in the business. This includes drafting and negotiation of both "plain vanilla" and more complex derivatives transactions, with a focus on assisting with or being principally responsible for complex transactions. The ISDA Negotiator will negotiate swap documentation (including ISDA Master Agreements and Collateral Agreements) and related financing documentation, including with respect to secured financing.



Requirements:



Strong organizational skills

Prior legal training preferred

5-7 years' direct experience negotiating ISDA Master Agreements and Collateral Agreements is required

Previous experience as an ISDA Negotiator is highly desired

Proficiency in Spanish preferred

Ability to handle high volume workload and time pressure/deadlines.

Strong analytical skills

Ability to work on multiple assignments simultaneously

