ISDA Negotiator; Global Investment Bank
Location United States,
Remuneration $95000 - $120000 per annum, Benefits: Plus bonus
Employment type perm
Updated 08th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Allison DeLorenzo (NY)
Phone (646) 647-3950
Email click here
My client is a large global investment bank that is seeking a
qualified ISDA Negotiator to join their Transaction Management
team in New York City. This investment bank is one of the market
leaders for derivative trading and is continuing to thrive and
grow in the industry.
In this role as the ISDA Negotiator, you will work on documentation and projects related to regulatory matters, including with respect to margin rules and also work on any other special projects related to the transactions management group as required. The ISDA Negotiator will be responsible for providing support with respect to legal documentation and regulatory tasks that are related to our derivatives in the business. This includes drafting and negotiation of both "plain vanilla" and more complex derivatives transactions, with a focus on assisting with or being principally responsible for complex transactions. The ISDA Negotiator will negotiate swap documentation (including ISDA Master Agreements and Collateral Agreements) and related financing documentation, including with respect to secured financing.
Requirements:
- Strong organizational skills
- Prior legal training preferred
- 5-7 years' direct experience negotiating ISDA Master Agreements and Collateral Agreements is required
- Previous experience as an ISDA Negotiator is highly desired
- Proficiency in Spanish preferred
- Ability to handle high volume workload and time pressure/deadlines.
- Strong analytical skills
- Ability to work on multiple assignments simultaneously
Firm:
- Global Investment Bank
- Strong capital market coverage
- US business is headquartered in New York
- Competitive market compensation