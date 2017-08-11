Principal, Private Equity (Lower-Middle Market)
A highly regarded, private equity firm who focuses on partnering
with management teams to build leading health care companies in
the middle market, is seeking a senior professional to spearhead
their due diligence team. This is a rare opportunity for someone
to play an integral part in growing their PE Platform, as they
are looking to raise their 3rd fund.
They are seeking someone who has at least 10 years experience within the clinical/pharmaceutical verticals, and has a proven track record on both sourcing/originating and executing deals.
They are looking for someone to start immediately, so if you meet the qualifications, please apply now!