My client is a mid-sized high-frequency proprietary trading firm located in the Chicago Loop. They are looking to add to their development team due to their successful expansion. My client recognizes the contribution IT makes to their success and values people with strong communication skills. They focus on various different asset classes. Being a proprietary firm, they only trade their own capital and don't take outside contributions. Being a relatively small team, their employees have the opportunity to leverage their specific skill set as well as work cross-functionally with other teams.







Requirements:

-Solid Java background(financial industry a plus).

-Experience developing low latency, multi-threaded applications that solve real-world problems.

-Strong communication skills(written and verbal).

-Ideal candidates are highly motivated and talented individuals that work on the most challenging engineering problems in high-performance computing and big data analysis.



Additional Helpful Skills:

-Experience developing system automation with Python or similar scripting languages.

-Prior roles developing low-latency trading systems.

-Proven track record of working within high-pressure environment including dealing with traders and/or risk analysts.

-Experience with other object-oriented development languages such as C# or C

-Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Mathematics(Masters or PHD a plus).



Compensation:

-All are at a competitive market rate w/ huge earning potential coming from the bonus structure