VP/SVP - Account Executive - Financial Technology



A growing FinTech firm is looking to add to its sales team as it readies the launch of a new cutting edge financial technology product. They are a leading provider of financial technology to Asset Managers, Trading Firms, and Real Estate companies alike. Their cutting edge software has captured most of the market share, and as such, they are looking to add Sales Hunters to help expand new software suites across the Real Estate markets.



Job responsibilities will be:



- Account management, upscaling and improving existing accounts

- New business through network and existing customer base

- Meeting with C-level executives as well as senior managers within the financial services industry

- Working with the sales team to identify and deliver on new business

- Strategically analyze the market for opportunities and new streams of revenue



The ideal candidate should have:



- 7 years of experience working as an Account Executive in Financial Technology Sales

- Demonstrated work experience in FinTech

- Knowledge of the Real Estate Markets

- Bachelors degree or higher

- Willingness to travel