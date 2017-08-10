A banking institution is currently seeking a Production & Design Associate for the Marketing Solutions Department of US Corporate Banking. The Marketing Solutions team assist graphic design to various departments within the bank and their subsidiaries to help position the firm with clients, prospects, and partners through specific marketing channels.



A particular focus of this role is a keen ability to conceptualize, design, edit and improve upon visual solutions for front-office PowerPoint pitch book and slide presentations. An ideal candidate will have exposure to pitch book material standards in the corporate banking and securities industries.











Responsibilities:



Consistently be able to maintain visual branding standards for presentation materials

Handle administrative duties of internal marketing library and access to specific users

Create new professional PowerPoint presentations for client meetings using company templates and colors

Create branding collateral through Adobe products

Create Excel documents for bank group and invitation lists

Spot and troubleshoot issues within print and digital production and other existing issues

Effectively communicate and work with others as a team







Requirements

