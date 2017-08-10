Quant Trader - Boston
A Boston based hedge fund is seeking a strong quantitative trader out of a top university looking to step into an exciting new career. This position will be working with a team investing in equities, derivatives and fixed income through fundamental and quantitative strategies.
- Experience with sell side trade negotiations
- Model driven trading (no ability to trade on a discretionary basis)
- Experience with trade execution on equities, debt, futures and other asset classes
Desired Attributes:
- Quantitative and analytical abilities
- Knowledge of differing legal, trading and operational implementations of investing
- Strong undergraduate GPA
- Attention to detail