Junior Credit Trader - Global Investment Bank



The role that I am working on is a Junior Credit Trading position for a global investment bank. The ideal candidate has around 2-7 years of experience. The chosen hire will be sharp, autonomous, self-starting, and a fast learning candidate who is passionate about the markets. This is not a typical entry/junior role, as the selected candidate will be given a great deal of responsibility. This is an opportunity that will allow the right person to thrive and build out their career from a strong, respectable foundation. Prior experience in/with investment grade credit trading and specifically in the financials sector is a plus. Unique capabilities like prior work with financials, Yankee banks, or floater notes should be highlighted in your resume for consideration. This is a great opportunity for an outstanding junior who wants to build up their skills and reputation while working with top industry professionals in a very positive work environment.



My client is a Global Investment Bank that acts as the leading financial institution for many overseas entities. They are frequently looked to as the example for global strategy, regularly making headlines in the likes of Financial Times and Bloomberg. When it comes to company culture, my client is known for creating supportive, enjoyable, work environments full of smart, collegiate people.







Required Skills/Experience:



2-7 years in the industry.

Past experience In IG credit trading.

Independent, self-starting attitude.

Enjoys responsibility and does not need to be micromanaged.