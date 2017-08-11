EM Credit Salesperson
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $250000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 11th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Brandon Garber (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5604
Email click here
I am currently recruiting for my client who is seeking an
experienced EM Credit salesperson to it's team in Mid-Town
Manhattan. The candidate should have knowledge of the fixed
income market and products as well as experience covering
institutional clients. The role is on a desk that works with
US-based institutional clients including both real money and
hedge funds, with more focus on the real money side. The ideal
candidate will have a strong book of established business but
also the ability to continue to grow their account list.
My client is a Boutique Investment Bank located in Mid-Town Manhattan. The bank is in expansion mode after a very strong year and is utilizing top technology in the market. The environment is more entrepreneurial with easy visibility to upper management. They provide employees with high levels of benefits and the compensation is a draw commission.
Requirements:
- At least 5 years of experience in an EM Credit sales position at an investment bank.
- Must have a transferable book of institutional clients based in the US (real money accounts are preferred).
- Ability to prospect new business, as well as maintain an existing account base.
- Ability to make decisions under pressure and work in a high paced environment.