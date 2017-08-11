I am currently recruiting for my client who is seeking an experienced EM Credit salesperson to it's team in Mid-Town Manhattan. The candidate should have knowledge of the fixed income market and products as well as experience covering institutional clients. The role is on a desk that works with US-based institutional clients including both real money and hedge funds, with more focus on the real money side. The ideal candidate will have a strong book of established business but also the ability to continue to grow their account list.





My client is a Boutique Investment Bank located in Mid-Town Manhattan. The bank is in expansion mode after a very strong year and is utilizing top technology in the market. The environment is more entrepreneurial with easy visibility to upper management. They provide employees with high levels of benefits and the compensation is a draw commission.





Requirements:



At least 5 years of experience in an EM Credit sales position at an investment bank.

Must have a transferable book of institutional clients based in the US (real money accounts are preferred).

Ability to prospect new business, as well as maintain an existing account base.

Ability to make decisions under pressure and work in a high paced environment.