Quantitative Trading Strategist | New York
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 11th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Email click here
New York
A tier one Asset Management firm located in the Greater NYC area is looking to expand its quantitative strategies team. The team is small at the moment, but is responsible for a substantial amount of capital ($1B ). As such, they are looking for qualified quantitative researchers to develop and strategize various equity and interest rate derivative strategies directly related to hedging of the funds main book.
Responsibilities will include:
- Quantitative research on trading strategies including factor modeling, smart beta analysis, and alpha research
- Broad exposure to quantitative and systematic trading strategies and the development process
- Working alongside a dynamic team that strives towards creating innovate strategies in the equity markets
- Direct exposure to a massive amount of PnL
The ideal candidate should possess:
- Masters degree from a top tier university (PhD preferred)
- 2 years of experience in quantitative research or trading strategy development
- Strong programming skills (C / Matlab)
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Compensation is very competitive, with a base bonus structure
Visa sponsorship is available.