Quantitative Trading Strategist | Front Office Quant | New York


A tier one Asset Management firm located in the Greater NYC area is looking to expand its quantitative strategies team. The team is small at the moment, but is responsible for a substantial amount of capital ($1B ). As such, they are looking for qualified quantitative researchers to develop and strategize various equity and interest rate derivative strategies directly related to hedging of the funds main book.


Responsibilities will include:

- Quantitative research on trading strategies including factor modeling, smart beta analysis, and alpha research

- Broad exposure to quantitative and systematic trading strategies and the development process

- Working alongside a dynamic team that strives towards creating innovate strategies in the equity markets

- Direct exposure to a massive amount of PnL


The ideal candidate should possess:

- Masters degree from a top tier university (PhD preferred)

- 2 years of experience in quantitative research or trading strategy development

- Strong programming skills (C / Matlab)

- Strong interpersonal and communication skills


Compensation is very competitive, with a base bonus structure


Visa sponsorship is available.

