JAVA Expert for World Famous HFT Business
Location United States,
Remuneration £100000 - £200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 11th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Edward Kosta (Chi)
My client is one of the leading HFT banks in the world, and they
are looking to hire Sr. Java developers for their offices in
downtown Chicago. My client is starting a new team that is
somewhat of an internal start up - being a small, tightly-knit
community of developers taking on challenging development tasks
to support the bank's trading applications. This is an exciting
time for the firm and they are putting huge investment into
expanding the team and finding only the best talent to work on
crucial, and premier projects.
Qualifications:
- 5 years Java experience
- Communicate with the front office
- Excellent communication skills
- Report directly to the Director of Development.
- RESTful Architecture familiarity
- LINUX familiarity
- Exposure to Adobe Experience Manager
- Full stack experience
- Financial industry experience a plus
Description:
Candidates will help support and develop banking trade applications in unconventional ways with a rapidly expanding team and the possibility to mentor other developers in the future. Additionally, you will:
- Have the highest access to top tier leading tech.
- Work directly with the trading desk.
- Have the possibility to lead junior developers.