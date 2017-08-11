The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

SCALA Expert for Tier-1 HFT Business

Location United States,

Remuneration $200000 - $250000 per annum, Benefits: outstanding bonus and equity ownership

Employment type perm

Updated 11th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Edward Kosta (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

My client is the leading High Frequency Trading firm headquartered in downtown Chicago with a global presence from offices internationally. This highly successful algo and HFT shop has seen unprecedented growth and success following a number of years delivering state of the art strategies, they are now looking to strengthen an already outstanding team with the hire of a SCALA expert to lead a variety of fundamental and crucial projects for the business.

Qualifications:

- SCALA expert with JAVA language skills
- Willing to work with the front office
- Excellent communication skills.
- Can code cleanly
- Deep primary JAVA experience with development from scratch
- Working Knowledge of additional languages (C, C , Python C# etc.)
- Experience with TDD
- Experience with automated testing
- Trading firm or hedge fund experience is a plus


Description:

- You will be reporting to the Director of Development and trading desk
- You will have the highest access to the top technologies in the industry
- massive earning potential and bonus structure, and the possibility of equity

