My client is the leading High Frequency Trading firm headquartered in downtown Chicago with a global presence from offices internationally. This highly successful algo and HFT shop has seen unprecedented growth and success following a number of years delivering state of the art strategies, they are now looking to strengthen an already outstanding team with the hire of a SCALA expert to lead a variety of fundamental and crucial projects for the business.



Qualifications:



- SCALA expert with JAVA language skills

- Willing to work with the front office

- Excellent communication skills.

- Can code cleanly

- Deep primary JAVA experience with development from scratch

- Working Knowledge of additional languages (C, C , Python C# etc.)

- Experience with TDD

- Experience with automated testing

- Trading firm or hedge fund experience is a plus





Description:



- You will be reporting to the Director of Development and trading desk

- You will have the highest access to the top technologies in the industry

- massive earning potential and bonus structure, and the possibility of equity



