Seeking a Senior Business Development Executive for a leading
financial technology firm that provides an electronic trading
platform. Looking for someone that has experience selling to
hedge funds, private equity, broker dealers, and asset managers.
The ideal candidate has expertise in the buy side, compliance, or
trading platforms space. This company is hiring for NY and
Boston. My client has been around for over 30 years and has been
ranked #1 in it's space year after year.
Responsibilities:
- Create a sales strategy and implement it
- Manage the full sales process from start to contract negotiation
- Work with the product management, professional services, and marketing team to develop the sales strategy
- Identify key target firms to develop new relationships with
- Work with the sales team to deliver new business for the firm's products
Requirements
- New business sales experience in the financial services space
- Has existing relationships with buy side clients
- Knowledge of compliance processes
- Ability to achieve sales target
- Create and maintain strong relationships with key players in the industry
- Bachelor's degree required
If you are interested, send in your resume now!