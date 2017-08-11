The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

New Business Development

Location United States,

Remuneration $100 - $160 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 11th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)

Phone 6467594560

Email click here

Seeking a Senior Business Development Executive for a leading financial technology firm that provides an electronic trading platform. Looking for someone that has experience selling to hedge funds, private equity, broker dealers, and asset managers. The ideal candidate has expertise in the buy side, compliance, or trading platforms space. This company is hiring for NY and Boston. My client has been around for over 30 years and has been ranked #1 in it's space year after year.

Responsibilities:

  • Create a sales strategy and implement it
  • Manage the full sales process from start to contract negotiation
  • Work with the product management, professional services, and marketing team to develop the sales strategy
  • Identify key target firms to develop new relationships with
  • Work with the sales team to deliver new business for the firm's products

Requirements

  • New business sales experience in the financial services space
  • Has existing relationships with buy side clients
  • Knowledge of compliance processes
  • Ability to achieve sales target
  • Create and maintain strong relationships with key players in the industry
  • Bachelor's degree required
If you are interested, send in your resume now!

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader