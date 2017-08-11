Seeking a Senior Business Development Executive for a leading financial technology firm that provides an electronic trading platform. Looking for someone that has experience selling to hedge funds, private equity, broker dealers, and asset managers. The ideal candidate has expertise in the buy side, compliance, or trading platforms space. This company is hiring for NY and Boston. My client has been around for over 30 years and has been ranked #1 in it's space year after year.



Responsibilities:



Create a sales strategy and implement it

Manage the full sales process from start to contract negotiation

Work with the product management, professional services, and marketing team to develop the sales strategy

Identify key target firms to develop new relationships with

Work with the sales team to deliver new business for the firm's products

Requirements



New business sales experience in the financial services space

Has existing relationships with buy side clients

Knowledge of compliance processes

Ability to achieve sales target

Create and maintain strong relationships with key players in the industry

Bachelor's degree required