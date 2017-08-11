Front Office Interest Rates Quant | VP | Asset Manager



An Asset Manager headquartered in New York City is looking for an expert rates quant analyst to join their growing interest rates desk. This candidate will work alongside some of the industries top quants and traders to assist in the development of the rates desk. If you have applied experience working within rates products, have more than 2 years of experience working in a team, and want to join a dynamic and growing group please apply.



Responsibilities Front Office Interest Rates Quant | VP | Asset Manager

- Liaise with Portfolio Managers and Senior Researchers

- Stress test current models and identifying any potential risks that might affect the trading products.

- Candidate will be working predominantly with interest rate products.

- Interest Rate Model Development and Implementation



Requirements Front Office Interest Rates Quant | VP | Asset Manager

- Masters in a technical discipline ie. Physics, Electrical Engineering, Financial Engineering, Computer Science etc.

- 2 years of experience with interest rates products

- Previous experience in an investment bank, hedge fund or asset management firm

- Strong programming skills in C and Python, a strong plus



