Pre-Sales Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $120 - $180 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 11th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Pre-Sales Executive for a leading financial technology
firm that specializes in providing compliance and risk management
products. Looking for a senior candidate that has experience
going on road shows, meetings, and conferences where they are the
leading liaison for potential clients. The ideal candidate is a
product demo expert at creating and giving presentions into the
financial services space.
My client has been a leader in the compliance area for the past thirty years, having offices globally, and looking to continuously expand their team. Their products have been rated number one it's space over and over again. This is an amazing opportunity to work alongside some of the best salespeople in the business and with a very well established firm.
Responsibilities:
- Creating and giving product demo's
- Acting as a relationship manager to help assist in the onboarding process
- Work closely with the sales team and the product management team
- Act as a technical subject matter experience
Requirements:
- Compliance or risk management experience preferred
- AML knowledge is a bonus
- Experience in a client facing, relationship management, or pre-sales role
- Proven track record in sales
- Strong knowledge of the financial services industry
If you are interested in this role, please apply in now!