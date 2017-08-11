Marketing Manager
Looking for someone with B2B marketing experience in the
financial services; in particular someone with a knowledge of
marketing/selling software or research to investment firms or
hedge funds. The company provides a search engine for numerical
data. Only apply if you have experience in the finance
background, designing and executing strategic marketing, b2b, and
lead generation.
Responsibilities:
- Digital marketing via emails, virtual events, SEM, direct social and content based marketing and tactics
- Develop a strategy and execute lead generations with a big focus on social media
- Metrics-driven
- Customer focused
- Editorial and writing
- Understand value of collateral and know how to create compelling content
Requirements:
- 5 years of relevant marketing experience working directly with senior leaders within a financial services organization
- Knowledge or experience within the financial services industry is critical. You must understand how to market technology to financial institutions.
- Experience in successfully operating in an entrepreneurial environment
- A track record of creating and executing marketing strategies that drive results.
- Strong technical aptitude characterized by the ability to understand technical concepts, value proposition and benefits and translate them to a variety of audiences
- Excellent project management and organizational skills, including the proven ability to handle multiple complex projects simultaneously with multiple audiences and against deadline.
- Outstanding interpersonal and communication skills, including the proven ability to work across different audiences, personalities and experience levels.
- A bachelor's degree is required.
- Former experience as an analyst or researcher a definite plus!