Looking for someone with B2B marketing experience in the financial services; in particular someone with a knowledge of marketing/selling software or research to investment firms or hedge funds. The company provides a search engine for numerical data. Only apply if you have experience in the finance background, designing and executing strategic marketing, b2b, and lead generation.



Responsibilities:



Digital marketing via emails, virtual events, SEM, direct social and content based marketing and tactics

Develop a strategy and execute lead generations with a big focus on social media

Metrics-driven

Customer focused

Editorial and writing

Understand value of collateral and know how to create compelling content

Requirements:

