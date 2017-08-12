SCALA Expert for Tier-1 HFT Business
My client is the leading High Frequency Trading firm
headquartered in downtown Chicago with a global presence from
offices internationally. This highly successful algo and HFT shop
has seen unprecedented growth and success following a number of
years delivering state of the art strategies, they are now
looking to strengthen an already outstanding team with the hire
of a SCALA expert to lead a variety of fundamental and crucial
projects for the business.
Qualifications:
- SCALA expert with JAVA language skills
- Willing to work with the front office
- Excellent communication skills.
- Can code cleanly
- Deep primary JAVA experience with development from scratch
- Working Knowledge of additional languages (C, C , Python C# etc.)
- Experience with TDD
- Experience with automated testing
- Trading firm or hedge fund experience is a plus
Description:
- You will be reporting to the Director of Development and trading desk
- You will have the highest access to the top technologies in the industry
- massive earning potential and bonus structure, and the possibility of equity