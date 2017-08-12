The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

JAVA Expert for World Famous HFT Business

Location United States,

Remuneration £100000 - £200000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 12th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Edward Kosta (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

My client is one of the leading HFT banks in the world, and they are looking to hire Sr. Java developers for their offices in downtown Chicago. My client is starting a new team that is somewhat of an internal start up - being a small, tightly-knit community of developers taking on challenging development tasks to support the bank's trading applications. This is an exciting time for the firm and they are putting huge investment into expanding the team and finding only the best talent to work on crucial, and premier projects.

Qualifications:

- 5 years Java experience
- Communicate with the front office
- Excellent communication skills
- Report directly to the Director of Development.
- RESTful Architecture familiarity
- LINUX familiarity
- Exposure to Adobe Experience Manager
- Full stack experience
- Financial industry experience a plus

Description:

Candidates will help support and develop banking trade applications in unconventional ways with a rapidly expanding team and the possibility to mentor other developers in the future. Additionally, you will:

- Have the highest access to top tier leading tech.
- Work directly with the trading desk.
- Have the possibility to lead junior developers.

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader