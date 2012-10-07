Trading Systems Support - Hedge Fund Administrator - NYC

Salary: $120,000-$150,000



My client is a Hedge Fund Administrator company based in New York City; and through continued expansion, they are looking for a Trading Systems Support Specialist to directly sit on the Front Office and VIP support the needs of their business users.



My client is extremely flat structured and the role will mean you will get extensive interaction with all areas of the business. As well as this, it means you can go in and prove yourself from day one- leading to faster career growth and large earning potentials.



Main responsibilities

Provide VIP & Trading Application support; must have experience with Bloomberg, Reuters, RSA token, Factset, etc.

Troubleshoot and resolve end-user issues on-site and remotely.

Work on support of general Front Office applications

Skills Preferred



Good understanding of the Front Office area

Understanding of electronic trading applications

HFT experience preferred, not required

Windows systems experience (Windows 7/10/2012/2016)

SQL

Hardware troubleshooting & virus mitigation

Would be nice to have network troubleshooting and protocols

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.



If you are interested in exploring this opportunity further then please can you send me your updated CV to apply.a33ho1ghexh@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or give me a call on 646-759-5602