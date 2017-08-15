Looking for someone with B2B marketing experience in the financial services; in particular someone with a knowledge of marketing/selling software or research to investment firms or hedge funds. The company provides a search engine for numerical data. Only apply if you have experience in the finance background, designing and executing strategic marketing, b2b, and lead generation.



Responsibilities:



Digital marketing via emails, virtual events, SEM, direct social and content based marketing and tactics

Develop a strategy and execute lead generations with a big focus on social media

Metrics-driven

Customer focused

Editorial and writing

Understand value of collateral and know how to create compelling content

Requirements:



5 years of relevant marketing experience working directly with senior leaders within a financial services organization

Knowledge or experience within the financial services industry is critical. You must understand how to market the technology to financial institutions.

Experience in successfully operating in an entrepreneurial environment

A track record of creating and executing marketing strategies that drive results.

Strong technical aptitude characterized by the ability to understand technical concepts, value proposition, and benefits and translate them to a variety of audiences

Excellent project management and organizational skills, including the proven ability to handle multiple complex projects simultaneously with multiple audiences and against a deadline.

Outstanding interpersonal and communication skills, including the proven ability to work across different audiences, personalities and experience levels.

A bachelor's degree is required.



If you are interested in this role, please send in your resume now!