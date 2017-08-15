The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Ph.D. Quantitative Researcher

Location United States,

Remuneration $110000 - $175000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 15th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Abigail Challgren (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Ph.D. Quantitative Researcher

A leading proprietary trading firm, located in downtown Chicago, is looking to add a Quantitative Researcher to its High-Frequency research team. The team is looking for an individual with excellent problem-solving skills and the desire to work in a collaborate and growing team.

Job Requirements:

  • PhD. in mathematics, statistics and/or physics
  • Strong programming background, specifically C and python
  • Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced & developing environment
  • Strong communication skills, written & verbal
  • Prior industry experience is a bonus, however not required.

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader