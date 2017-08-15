CVA Quantitative Analyst
Updated 15th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
CVA Quant - Investment Bank
Credit Quant
The Credit Trading Desk of a Global investment bank based in London is looking to add a specialist quant to their team. The team continues to be one the top performing desks within the bank and they are looking to add an exceptional candidate.
Job responsibilities would be:
- Develop new models in order to assist with the build out of the organization's new modeling library
- Improve and implement existing CVA models
- Liaise with credit traders, research team, model validation team, technology team and regulators in order to execute and expedite model development and implementation
- Strategize with ED and Global Head of Quants on design of CVA library framework, project timelines and hiring needs
The ideal candidate should possess:
- 3-7 years of front office credit quant or credit risk modelling experience supporting sell side credit businesses
- 5 years of hands-on C pricing modeling experience
- Experience developing new models from scratch
- Ph.D. from a top tier institution within a hard quantitative discipline (i.e. Mathematics, Physics, Computer Science, Operations Research)
- Expertise in object oriented programming (i.e. C , Python, Java etc.)
- Proficiency in VBA, SAS, SQL preferred
- Strong verbal and written communication skills