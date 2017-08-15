The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Model Governance Quant - Global Investment Bank

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration Excellent Compensation + benefits & bonus

Employment type perm

Updated 15th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact George Smith

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

Model Governance Quant for Leading Global Investment Bank | Location

Location - Location

Salary - Excellent Compensation benefits & bonus

Description:

A leading global US Bank is looking to expand the model governance group which sits within Quantitative model Analytics function. The role will report into the Head of Model Validation and will have excellent opportunity for career progression within the group as they will be looking to expand again in 2018.

The responsibilities of the role will include the governance and validation of models from both the front office and risk analytics business lines. The candidates should have an in-depth understanding of derivative modelling as well as familiarity with regulatory capital modelling.

Key Requirements:

  • Advanced degree in a quantitative subject such as economics, statistics, finance, applied mathematics, financial engineering, or other hard science.
  • 5 years of hands on experience working within a quantitative function which worked on regulating / governing and validating derivative models.
  • Excellent written and communication skills
  • Direct experience in Model or Risk Governance
  • Excellent C knowledge and Excel user
  • Strong Team player

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader