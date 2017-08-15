Model Governance Quant for Leading Global Investment Bank | Location



A leading global US Bank is looking to expand the model governance group which sits within Quantitative model Analytics function. The role will report into the Head of Model Validation and will have excellent opportunity for career progression within the group as they will be looking to expand again in 2018.



The responsibilities of the role will include the governance and validation of models from both the front office and risk analytics business lines. The candidates should have an in-depth understanding of derivative modelling as well as familiarity with regulatory capital modelling.



Key Requirements:



Advanced degree in a quantitative subject such as economics, statistics, finance, applied mathematics, financial engineering, or other hard science.

5 years of hands on experience working within a quantitative function which worked on regulating / governing and validating derivative models.

Excellent written and communication skills

Direct experience in Model or Risk Governance

Excellent C knowledge and Excel user

Strong Team player