Investor Relations and Relationship Management
My client is a leading investment manager looking to expand their
current Investor Relations team. With over 20 years experience,
they have continued to grow and establish themselves as a
specialist. They maintain a traditional and professional approach
in the way they operate and as such are looking for a like-minded
candidate who is able to embody their core values. They are
looking to make an expansion hire and bring on an Investor
Relations/Relationship Manager. They operate with a HNW client
coverage.
The role:
- Maintain existing client relations with a goal of 100% retention
- Answer any investor queries
- Effectively market the products to prospective and existing clients
- Help to develop new business with a focus on HNW/UHNW clients
- Communicate the organization's strategy
- Support fundraising to achieve targets
- Support semi-annual reporting process
- Update and maintain CRM database
- Competitor intelligence research
Candidate:
- Degree educated (or equivalent)
- Strong Academic both at A level and University
- Ability to communicate effectively to an HNW client base
- Presentable
- Strong team orientation
- Organised
- Experience across Asset/Investment Management or private banking
- Experience working with HNW clients
- 4 years experience in similar role
