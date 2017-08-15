My client is a leading investment manager looking to expand their current Investor Relations team. With over 20 years experience, they have continued to grow and establish themselves as a specialist. They maintain a traditional and professional approach in the way they operate and as such are looking for a like-minded candidate who is able to embody their core values. They are looking to make an expansion hire and bring on an Investor Relations/Relationship Manager. They operate with a HNW client coverage.





The role:

Maintain existing client relations with a goal of 100% retention

Answer any investor queries

Effectively market the products to prospective and existing clients

Help to develop new business with a focus on HNW/UHNW clients

Communicate the organization's strategy

Support fundraising to achieve targets

Support semi-annual reporting process

Update and maintain CRM database

Competitor intelligence research

Candidate:



Degree educated (or equivalent)

Strong Academic both at A level and University

Ability to communicate effectively to an HNW client base

Presentable

Strong team orientation

Organised

Experience across Asset/Investment Management or private banking

Experience working with HNW clients

4 years experience in similar role

If you would like to know more, please send a Word formatted CV to apply.a33ho1ghh67@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk