A Tier One Investment Bank in New York City is seeking to add a dynamic and experienced candidate to their team that will play an integral part in the organization. The primary function of the group is to manage, mitigate, and optimize funding costs in the organization arriving from derivative collateral exposures. The group is also responsible for finding and placing non-cash collaterals in order to meet company requirements. The group works closely with various lines of business to ensure that the company is meeting daily collateral requirements, including sales and trading desks, risk, and quantitative research teams.



The organization is one of the top investment banks globally that will offer the ideal candidate exposure across the business, as well as exposure to top leadership within the group and organization as a whole. They also offer top notch benefits and long-term growth potential in a fast-paced environment.



Responsibilities;





Work cross-functionally with various business verticals including Quantitative Research and coding teams to ensure algorithmic efficiency in reaction to market trends and changes

Optimize daily and weekly postings of collateral on behalf of various lines of business

Collaborate with the settlement division to ensure that funding sources are optimized

Evaluate funding sources and communicate financial impacts across to risk divisions of the business

Create and manage projects to ensure internal and external stakeholders are aware of the happenings within the team; will include trading, operations, finance, technology, treasury, and business management

Understand regulations and regulatory impacts



Qualifications;

