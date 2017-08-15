VP of Collateral Management
A Tier One Investment Bank in New York City is seeking to add a
dynamic and experienced candidate to their team that will play an
integral part in the organization. The primary function of the
group is to manage, mitigate, and optimize funding costs in the
organization arriving from derivative collateral exposures. The
group is also responsible for finding and placing non-cash
collaterals in order to meet company requirements. The group
works closely with various lines of business to ensure that the
company is meeting daily collateral requirements, including sales
and trading desks, risk, and quantitative research teams.
The organization is one of the top investment banks globally that will offer the ideal candidate exposure across the business, as well as exposure to top leadership within the group and organization as a whole. They also offer top notch benefits and long-term growth potential in a fast-paced environment.
Responsibilities;
- Work cross-functionally with various business verticals including Quantitative Research and coding teams to ensure algorithmic efficiency in reaction to market trends and changes
- Optimize daily and weekly postings of collateral on behalf of various lines of business
- Collaborate with the settlement division to ensure that funding sources are optimized
- Evaluate funding sources and communicate financial impacts across to risk divisions of the business
- Create and manage projects to ensure internal and external stakeholders are aware of the happenings within the team; will include trading, operations, finance, technology, treasury, and business management
- Understand regulations and regulatory impacts
Qualifications;
- Working experience with Fixed Income derivatives or fixed-income pricing and valuations
- Knowledge and understanding of financial models; modeling experience a plus
- Experience managing/working on a trading desk and managing risk
- Strong organizational skills
- Ability to multi-task and manage various and simultaneous projects and processes