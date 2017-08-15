Global Investment Bank is looking to add a Fixed Income salesperson to its team in Mid-Town Manhattan. The bank is in expansion mode after a strong year and has the products and traders to help their sales people succeed. The role is on a desk that works with US-based institutional clients (both on the real money and hedge fund side of the business). The main product focus is going to be cash including treasuries, municipals, SSAs and Bonds To be considered for the position, candidates must have experience covering their own US institutional clients or co-covering accounts.



Requirements:







• At least 5 years of experience in a Fixed Income sales position at an investment bank.



• Ideally have a transferable book of institutional clients based in the US (real money accounts are preferred but hedge fund coverage will be considered as well).



• Candidates without transferable accounts must have in-depth experience co-covering accounts for a similar desk.



• Ability to prospect new business, as well as maintain an existing account base



