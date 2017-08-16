Software / Development Operations Engineer - Contract to Perm Opportunity



My client, a top Asset Managment Firm, is looking for a senior level candidate to work in a mixed role of IT operations and software development to work onsite in their Boston office. The ideal candidate needs to have very strong technical skills in the Microsoft space including writing scripts, deploying, troubleshooting and monitoring applications. Additionally, this candidate must have working knowledge of multiple development technologies including .NET, Python, and SQL Server. The candidate must also have a firm grasp on AWS cloud technologies including EC2, VPC, S3, and other services. Communication and strong English communication skills are required for the purpose of gathering collaborating with team members internally.



Responsibilities and Opportunities



Work with a small team to collaborate with IT operations and development groups to manage development infrastructure, ensure production system is performing optimally, facilitate rapid release cycles, and reduce long term maintenance costs.

Qualifications



Strong aptitude for problem-solving

Good communication skills - ability to work with different groups to facilitate troubleshooting across different groups (development, IT, end-users)

Ability to write clear, concise documentation

Detail-oriented with ability to provide accurate estimates and manage expectations

Motivated individual who can come up to speed and be productive quickly

Ability to troubleshoot and debug complex issues in multi-tier applications

Well organized and able to juggle multiple tasks at once

Programming / Scripting



PowerShell **

Python **

SQL **

.NET / C#

IT / Windows Administration



Active Directory **

Authentication / Authorization (NTLM, Kerberos) **

IIS (Configuration, Troubleshooting) **

DNS Management

Windows Services

Tools / Frameworks



Amazon Web Services **

.NET Framework

Automated Deployments (Octopus Deploy)

Backup Software (Cloudberry)

Continuous Integration (TeamCity)

Monitoring (N-Able)

Python frameworks (conda / pip)

Databases



SQL Server **

SQL Server Reporting Services

General DBA skills



If interested, APPLY NOW, my client is currently scheduling interviews. - This role will not be available to market long!