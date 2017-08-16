DevOps Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 16th Aug 2017
Company Phaidon International
Contact Charley Tetrault (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
Email click here
Software / Development Operations Engineer - Contract to
Perm Opportunity
My client, a top Asset Managment Firm, is looking for a senior level candidate to work in a mixed role of IT operations and software development to work onsite in their Boston office. The ideal candidate needs to have very strong technical skills in the Microsoft space including writing scripts, deploying, troubleshooting and monitoring applications. Additionally, this candidate must have working knowledge of multiple development technologies including .NET, Python, and SQL Server. The candidate must also have a firm grasp on AWS cloud technologies including EC2, VPC, S3, and other services. Communication and strong English communication skills are required for the purpose of gathering collaborating with team members internally.
Responsibilities and Opportunities
- Work with a small team to collaborate with IT operations and development groups to manage development infrastructure, ensure production system is performing optimally, facilitate rapid release cycles, and reduce long term maintenance costs.
Qualifications
- Strong aptitude for problem-solving
- Good communication skills - ability to work with different groups to facilitate troubleshooting across different groups (development, IT, end-users)
- Ability to write clear, concise documentation
- Detail-oriented with ability to provide accurate estimates and manage expectations
- Motivated individual who can come up to speed and be productive quickly
- Ability to troubleshoot and debug complex issues in multi-tier applications
- Well organized and able to juggle multiple tasks at once
Programming / Scripting
- PowerShell **
- Python **
- SQL **
- .NET / C#
IT / Windows Administration
- Active Directory **
- Authentication / Authorization (NTLM, Kerberos) **
- IIS (Configuration, Troubleshooting) **
- DNS Management
- Windows Services
Tools / Frameworks
- Amazon Web Services **
- .NET Framework
- Automated Deployments (Octopus Deploy)
- Backup Software (Cloudberry)
- Continuous Integration (TeamCity)
- Monitoring (N-Able)
- Python frameworks (conda / pip)
Databases
- SQL Server **
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- General DBA skills
If interested, APPLY NOW, my client is currently scheduling interviews. - This role will not be available to market long!