Latam Corporate Sales
Location United States,
Remuneration $200000 - $250000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus
Employment type perm
Updated 16th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Brandon Garber (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5604
Email click here
Global Investment Bank is looking to add a Director level Latam
Salesperson to its team in Mid-Town Manhattan. This person will
be responsible for the origination of interest rate and currency
derivative product transactions for Latin American corporate
clients. The candidate will work with the existing members of the
business to support the activities of the bank, primarily to
develop corporate hedging transactions in Latin America including
Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru. The candidate will also
provide support on the ongoing project finance hedge business.
Some Travel to Latin American Rep offices to meet with corporate
clients is required.
Requirements:
- Fluency in Spanish preferred, and if possible, fluency or at least proficiency in Portuguese.
- 10 years of prior experience of managing corporate derivative marketing relationships in one or more LatAm countries with derivative product experience in currency and interest rate hedging - marketing directly of swaps and options for liability or asset risk management.
- The ideal candidate would most likely come from a corporate derivatives marketing desk.
- The candidate should be able to show that they were the primary person responsible for a number of corporate relationships and not acting only in a "support" role. Thus, the candidate will have an existing Latin American corporate client list.