My client is a leading Investment Bank with a global presence and based in the Greater New York City area. They are looking to add an analyst and/or VP (depending on experience) to their portfolio analytics team. This front office role will analyze financial data from multiple sources, providing the backbone for strategies that enable the firm to produce record revenue.
Responsibilities
- Always be on the lookout for new and better data sources
- Analyze live as well as historical data
- Improve upon current financial data platform using industry knowledge and experience
- Format and present data in clear ways
- Ad hoc activities/tasks to support data needs and requests
Requirements
- Industry experience with financial data, particularly as it pertains to pricing & risk
- You must be a good programmer (either scripting or compiled languages are fine)
- Strong SQL experience, including creation of databases as well as modeling
- Analytical thinker with good communication skills
Preferred Skills
- Financial knowledge and skill with equities, ETFs and indexes
- Database experience - ElasticSearch and NoSQL
- Experience with various data systems/platforms, such as MarkIt
This is an awesome opportunity for a data developer who likes to be on the front lines and part of the trading floor environment providing the tools for strategy and revenue. It is a chance to be part of one of the best investment firms in the world and a significant career boost.
