A well backed Fin-Tech start-up is currently hiring a Marketing Manager. They are an industry leader that helps their clients assess risk and open investment opportunities across all asset classes. Their clients range from institutional investors to buy side firms. They are looking for people who are passionate and have a team first mindset.

Responsibilities

  • Support sales process with presentation materials
  • Lead Sales Marketing Campaigns to generate leads
  • Oversee external newsletter
  • Work with outsourced PR firms to draft and coordinate press releases
  • Work with journalists in informing them on company positions in the media
  • Manage business social media accounts


Requirements

  • Bachelors Degree
  • 7 years of PR and/or marketing experience at an agency
  • Attention to detail and ability to multitask
  • Superior oral and written communication skills

