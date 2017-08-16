The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Credit Risk Manager - Metal Trading House

A Metal Trading House in London is looking for a Senior Credit analyst. They are looking to utilise the experience of Senior Credit Analyst to manage a number of the group. The role will involve liaising with traders, senior management and have opportunities to gain massive exposure to large areas of the business on a global scale.


The role:

  • Conduct creditworthiness reviews on all existing and prospective counterparties for metals portfolios.
  • Conduct counter-party compliance assessments (periodic and ad hoc)
  • Work alongside internal stakeholders on credit related issues
  • Preparation of credit applications
  • Review, interpret and modify Risk Management Policy where appropriate.
  • Liaise with senior management to recommend changes in credit limits/approval
  • Monitor counter-party exposure and control credit status of approved counterparty
  • Ability to interact with front office credit support


Ideal Candidate:
Educated to a degree level, ideally in a highly numerate subject

  • Previous experience of credit review of counter-parties
  • Good knowledge of counter-party risk within the commodities sector
  • Strong knowledge of Microsoft office, excellent knowledge of Microsoft Excel
  • Spoken Japanese would be a plus but not a requirement

