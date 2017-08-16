A Metal Trading House in London is looking for a Senior Credit analyst. They are looking to utilise the experience of Senior Credit Analyst to manage a number of the group. The role will involve liaising with traders, senior management and have opportunities to gain massive exposure to large areas of the business on a global scale.





The role:



Conduct creditworthiness reviews on all existing and prospective counterparties for metals portfolios.

Conduct counter-party compliance assessments (periodic and ad hoc)

Work alongside internal stakeholders on credit related issues

Preparation of credit applications

Review, interpret and modify Risk Management Policy where appropriate.

Liaise with senior management to recommend changes in credit limits/approval

Monitor counter-party exposure and control credit status of approved counterparty

Ability to interact with front office credit support



Ideal Candidate:

Educated to a degree level, ideally in a highly numerate subject

