A Global Investment Bank based in London is looking for an individual with a strong Quantitative background to join the Liquidity and Banking Market Risk team. In this role you will cover the liquidity and non-traded market risks on my clients balance sheets.


Responsibilities


Key responsibilities include:

  • Development new reporting and stress testing
  • Preparation of MI and analysis as well as presentations to senior committees
  • Actively collaborate and engage with internal market risk counterparts and first line liquidity stakeholders, such as the treasury function, Short Term Markets and commercial areas on business or departmental wide initiatives
  • Provide analysis for work with external parties such as regulators and ratings agencies

Key Skills

  • Degree in a quantitative or business related discipline
  • Banking or other financial services experience
  • Strong knowledge of current regulatory framework
  • Track record of producing high quality written communication including results of research and presentations for technical and non-technical audiences

Benefits

  • Generous pension contributions
  • 30 days holiday
  • Car allowance
  • Benefits supporting you and your family PhD in a highly numerate discipline

