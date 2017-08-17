The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Software Developer - C#

Location United States,

Remuneration $75000 - $110000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 17th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

Software Developer - Asset Management Company

A leading fixed-income investment manager is looking to add a software developer to its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This is a great opportunity for a hungry candidate with 1-3 years of development experience who is looking to work in the financial services sector. As a member of a small team, this role provides the opportunity to work within all areas of software development and to learn about financial trading.

Requirements:

  • Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Software Engineering or a related field.
  • 2 years of experience with C# development
  • Similar experience using Microsoft.Net
  • At least one year of SQL database experience
  • Exposure to unit/regression testing
  • Ability to work in a collaborative, team environment
  • Additional experience with one of the following: Java, R, Excel/VBA would be ideal, but is not required for this position.

