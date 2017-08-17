Software Developer - Asset Management Company



A leading fixed-income investment manager is looking to add a software developer to its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This is a great opportunity for a hungry candidate with 1-3 years of development experience who is looking to work in the financial services sector. As a member of a small team, this role provides the opportunity to work within all areas of software development and to learn about financial trading.



Requirements:



Bachelors Degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Software Engineering or a related field.

2 years of experience with C# development

Similar experience using Microsoft.Net

At least one year of SQL database experience

Exposure to unit/regression testing

Ability to work in a collaborative, team environment

Additional experience with one of the following: Java, R, Excel/VBA would be ideal, but is not required for this position.