Quantitative Research - Ph.D. Level
Location United States,
Remuneration $125000 - $175000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 17th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
Quantitative Research - Chicago, IL
Quantitative Researchers at this high-frequency trading firm work closely with both developers and traders to test highly automated strategies using statistical/quantitative approaches. Ideal candidates will have a Doctorate degree and experience testing low-latency systems.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Ph.D. in Statistics or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, etc.
- Prior experience in quantitative research in a latency sensitive environment (financial NOT required).
- Exposure to a scripting language such as Python, C , R, Matlab, etc.
- Prior experience within trading or trading simulations.
- Strong mathematical and statistical modeling skills.
- Professional experience handling large data sets.
- Strong analytical skills.
- Previous experience in a position that requires using advanced quantitative techniques to solve highly complex data intensive problems.
- Ability to work individually and in a team setting