Quantitative Research - Chicago, IL

Quantitative Researchers at this high-frequency trading firm work closely with both developers and traders to test highly automated strategies using statistical/quantitative approaches. Ideal candidates will have a Doctorate degree and experience testing low-latency systems.


JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • Ph.D. in Statistics or equivalent experience in Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, etc.
  • Prior experience in quantitative research in a latency sensitive environment (financial NOT required).
  • Exposure to a scripting language such as Python, C , R, Matlab, etc.
  • Prior experience within trading or trading simulations.
  • Strong mathematical and statistical modeling skills.
  • Professional experience handling large data sets.
  • Strong analytical skills.
  • Previous experience in a position that requires using advanced quantitative techniques to solve highly complex data intensive problems.
  • Ability to work individually and in a team setting

