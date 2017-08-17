The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Analyst - Interest Rates

Location United States,

Remuneration $140000 - $200000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 17th Aug 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Jeffrey Koehler (NY)

Phone +1 646 759 4560

Email click here

FIXED INCOME QUANT - SENIOR POSITION

A leading trading firm is looking to add a Fixed Income Quant to support the trading desk in Chicago, IL. The role will involve assisting the senior traders in creation and implementation of systematic trading models, including optimization of the strategies as well the as the development of quantitative tools for the desk.

Job Requirements:

  • AT LEAST 3 years of experience researching and developing Interest Rate products such as bonds, swaps, swaptions, and futures
  • Programming experience using C , C#, or Java
  • Masters degree or Ph.D. in a quantitative or related field
  • Direct experience building pricing models and yield curve generation
  • Ability to work in a collaborative environment with other researchers, software developers, and traders
  • Professional experience working with large data sets
  • Python or R programming is a plus

