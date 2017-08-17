Director Of Software Development
My client is a mid-sized high-frequency proprietary trading firm
located in the Chicago Loop. They are looking to add to their
development team due to their successful expansion. My client
recognizes the contribution IT makes to their success and values
people with strong communication skills. They focus on various
different asset classes. Being a proprietary firm, they only
trade their own capital and don't take outside contributions.
Being a relatively small team, their employees have the
opportunity to leverage their specific skill set as well as work
cross-functionally with other teams.
Requirements:
-Solid C background(financial industry a plus).
-Experience developing low latency, multi-threaded applications that solve real-world problems.
-Strong communication skills(written and verbal).
-Experience leading a group of engineers
Additional Helpful Skills:
-Experience developing system automation with Python or similar scripting languages.
-Prior roles developing low-latency trading systems.
-Proven track record of working within high-pressure environment including dealing with traders and/or risk analysts.
-Experience with other object-oriented development languages such as C# or Java
-Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Mathematics(Masters or PHD a plus).
Compensation:
-All are at a competitive market rate w/ huge earning potential coming from the bonus structure