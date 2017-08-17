High Yield Investment Risk Manager
A global asset management firm is looking to strategically grow their Chicago office with the addition of an Investment Risk Manager. The individual will work directly with the Head of Risk for the Americas and the CRO. Front or middle office experience, specific to Fixed Income products, is preferred.
Job Responsibilities
- Work closely with the Risk Analytics team to determine best practice in risk management
- Develop Fixed Income risk reports
- Challenge Fund Managers on risk concentrations and portfolio construction
- Understand risk parameters and ensure managers are targeting risk-adjusted returns
- Provide independent portfolio risk management oversight of the investment team
Job Requirements
- Degree in finance, math, statistics, physics or related field
- 4-8 years of experience in front or middle office capacity, preferably as quantitative analyst or quant risk analyst
- Detailed understanding of investment/market risk across Fixed Income asset classes
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills