Lead Quant Analyst - Successful Startup - Credit
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £55000 - £95000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 17th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Email click here
Quant Analyst - Credit Risk - Successful
Start-up
A Successful loan start-up is looking to add a Team Head to their new Analytics group. They are searching for a dynamic senior quant to run the team covering various areas of analytics. The role will focus on developing new credit scorecards while managing and presenting large data analysis to C-suite level stakeholders and Senior investors.
My client is looking for an ambitious, inspiring and lateral thinking individual to lead the function which has huge potential to expand. The ideal candidate will be an exceptional quant with strong analytical skills who is interested in using their strength in statistics to creatively solve complex financial modelling problems.
Responsibilities for the role include:
- Developing and owning credit scorecards from the ground up
- Multidimensional performance analysis of the loan book, commercial and marketing data to develop critical insight to the business success
- Independently conduct research on credit modelling
- Development and implementation of a new data warehouse system
- Presentation of findings to and interaction with senior Stakeholders to help the innovation of new products and monetisation data
- Opportunity to be heard and contribute ideas to an already successful but high growth startup
- Interview and hire an outstanding data/team
Requirements for the role include:
- Post - graduate degree (MSc or PhD) in Quantitative field
- At least 3 years of coding in Python, R or C
- Experience of handling large data sets
- At least 4 years of working as a quant in the finance industry
- Great Communication and excellent statistical analysis skills
- Experience of end to end model development with validation experience being a plus