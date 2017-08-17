Quant Analyst - Credit Risk - Successful Start-up



A Successful loan start-up is looking to add a Team Head to their new Analytics group. They are searching for a dynamic senior quant to run the team covering various areas of analytics. The role will focus on developing new credit scorecards while managing and presenting large data analysis to C-suite level stakeholders and Senior investors.



My client is looking for an ambitious, inspiring and lateral thinking individual to lead the function which has huge potential to expand. The ideal candidate will be an exceptional quant with strong analytical skills who is interested in using their strength in statistics to creatively solve complex financial modelling problems.



Responsibilities for the role include:



Developing and owning credit scorecards from the ground up

Multidimensional performance analysis of the loan book, commercial and marketing data to develop critical insight to the business success

Independently conduct research on credit modelling

Development and implementation of a new data warehouse system

Presentation of findings to and interaction with senior Stakeholders to help the innovation of new products and monetisation data

Opportunity to be heard and contribute ideas to an already successful but high growth startup

Interview and hire an outstanding data/team

Requirements for the role include:

