Data Scientist - High Growth Hedge Fund
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £55000 - £95000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 17th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Email click here
A high growth fund is looking to add a Senior Data Scientist to their rapidly growing group. They are searching for a passionate and creative data specialist to develop a new data warehouse and manage the development of a new loan platform. The ideal candidate will be a creative thinker with excellent fundamental data manipulation and programming ability.
Responsibilities for the role include:
- Developing, implementing and owning a new data warehouse system from the ground up
- Multidimensional performance analysis of the loan book, commercial and marketing data to develop critical insight to the business success
- Development of the bespoke lending platform
- Presentation of findings to and interaction with senior Stakeholders to help the innovation of new products and monetisation data
- Opportunity to be heard and contribute ideas to an already successful but high growth startup
Requirements for the role include:
- Post - graduate degree (MSc or PhD) in Quantitative field
- Excellent proficiency in programming and algo design
- Experience of handling large data sets in a financial context
- At least 4 years of working as a data scientist in the finance industry
- Great Communication and excellent statistical analysis skills
- Ability to work with in the team and gravitas to engage with C-suite stakholders