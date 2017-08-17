The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Data Scientist - High Growth Hedge Fund

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £55000 - £95000 per annum

Updated 17th Aug 2017

A high growth fund is looking to add a Senior Data Scientist to their rapidly growing group. They are searching for a passionate and creative data specialist to develop a new data warehouse and manage the development of a new loan platform. The ideal candidate will be a creative thinker with excellent fundamental data manipulation and programming ability.

Responsibilities for the role include:

  • Developing, implementing and owning a new data warehouse system from the ground up
  • Multidimensional performance analysis of the loan book, commercial and marketing data to develop critical insight to the business success
  • Development of the bespoke lending platform
  • Presentation of findings to and interaction with senior Stakeholders to help the innovation of new products and monetisation data
  • Opportunity to be heard and contribute ideas to an already successful but high growth startup

Requirements for the role include:

  • Post - graduate degree (MSc or PhD) in Quantitative field
  • Excellent proficiency in programming and algo design
  • Experience of handling large data sets in a financial context
  • At least 4 years of working as a data scientist in the finance industry
  • Great Communication and excellent statistical analysis skills
  • Ability to work with in the team and gravitas to engage with C-suite stakholders

