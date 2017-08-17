Junior Credit Risk Manager - Metal Trading House
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £45000 - £55000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 17th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Christopher Harris
A Metal Trading House in London is looking for a Credit analyst.
The role will involve liaising with traders, senior management
and have opportunities to gain massive exposure to large areas of
the business on a global scale.
The role:
- Conduct creditworthiness reviews on all existing and prospective counter-parties for metals portfolios.
- Conduct counter-party compliance assessments (periodic and ad hoc)
- Work alongside internal stakeholders on credit related issues
- Preparation of credit applications
- Review, interpret and modify Risk Management Policy where appropriate.
- Liaise with senior management to recommend changes in credit limits/approval
- Monitor counter-party exposure and control credit status of approved counter-party
- Ability to interact with front office credit support
Ideal Candidate:
Educated to a degree level, ideally in a highly numerate subject
- Previous experience of credit review of counter-parties
- Good knowledge of counter-party risk within the commodities sector
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft office, excellent knowledge of Microsoft Excel
- Spoken Japanese would be a plus but not a requirement