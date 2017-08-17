JUNIOR TRADE CONTROL ANALYST- LONDON
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £35000 - £50000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 17th Aug 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Christopher Harris
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
TRADE CONTROL ANALYST-COMMODITIES TRADING HOUSE
LONDON
A commodities trading house in London is looking for a junior to join their trade control unit as part of their plans for growth.
Responsibilities
- To work closely with the front office
- To perform daily price and transaction validation
- To perform post-trade controls
- To ensure full compliance with procedures
Key Skills
- Ideally a post graduate degree in a finance or quantitative discipline
- Experience in product control/risk management of trading would be beneficial
- Understanding of commodities markets
- Analytical mind with a problem solver approach
Benefits
- The competitive remuneration package commensurate with experience and skill sets.
- First class training within the corporate university structure