Front Office ABS/MBS Quant | Investment Bank



The Global Head of Quants at a rapidly expanding investment bank in NYC has just gotten approvals to build out the robustness of his fixed income team. He is looking to bring on board a strong FI quant to focus on ABS modeling and support their asset-backed securities traders.







Responsibility Front Office ABS/MBS Quant | Investment Bank | New York, NY







Develop cash flow models for ABS/MBS products

Attend meetings with Global Head of Quants to discuss model strategies and market trends.

Assist traders in the US and abroad on daily ad-hoc requests

Liaise with a variety of ratings agencies in order to keep up to date with newest trends, methodologies, and best practices.



Required Skills for Front Office ABS/MBS Quant | Investment Bank | New York, NY







2 years supporting a MBS/ABS desk

Programming skills in Matlab, VBA (experience with C is an added plus)

Masters degree in a quantitative discipline

Strong written and verbal communication skills





**The company will not sponsor visas**



