Hardware/FPGA Engineer - Chicago



My client is a proprietary trading firm company based in Chicago through continued expansion they are looking for an FPGA Engineer. Using a combination of Verilog, VHDL, C , System Verilog and scripting languages for the FPGA systems. Automating the testing and verification as much as possible.



Skills Preferred

Proficient in Linux

FPGA design experience

Experience in Verilog/VHDL, C , and Python and/or other scripting languages

Familiarity with financial services industry is a plus

Experience working with hardware development tools

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a flat structured environment, where you have more control over the projects that you work on and the technologies that you use.